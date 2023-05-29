The North West Star
RNA Foundation long lunch attracts 140 guests at Ekka grounds

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 29 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
Wishing everyone a 'cracking afternoon', RNA Foundation board chairman Don Chandler welcomed 140 guests to its inaugural Long Lunch on Saturday, held under the Moreton Bay fig trees at the Stockman's Rest at the Ekka grounds.

