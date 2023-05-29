The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Political quotes supporting HIPCo water project for all to see

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The new full-length decals on the HIPCo office windows. Picture supplied.
The new full-length decals on the HIPCo office windows. Picture supplied.

The support that state and federal politicians have publicly given for the water storage and irrigation scheme being promoted by the Hughenden Irrigation Project is now available for all to read on the north west town's main street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.