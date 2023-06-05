Tourism operators in parts of the gulf are struggling with reduced visitor numbers following record breaking flooding in early 2023, the Carpentaria Shire Mayor has said.
Mayor Jack Bawden said businesses in Karumba rely on visitors to remain afloat, but flooding and road closures throughout other parts of the gulf region had strained the number of tourists visiting the town.
"It's been a really slow start to the season where we normally have caravan parks start to overflow now," Cr Bawden said.
A report which was tabled at a council meeting in May showed the number of visitors at the council's visitor information centres in Karumba and Normanton from February through to the end of April 2023 had dropped by almost 40 per cent in comparison to the same time last year.
The report revealed there was a "common misconception" amongst travellers that some roads to Karumba, which had been partially reopened, were flooded and closed to all motorists.
Cr Bawden said a traffic map which shows what roads throughout Queensland are closed was misleading tourists.
He said red flags, which denote a road closure, would pop up on routes that had been partially reopened.
"They [tourists] look at that and say 'we're not going up there', but actually if you clicked on the explanation, it just said road works," he said.
"We can blame apps ... but really it's the length of time that we were isolated.
"It's a fact of life where we are, that you're cut off for a period of time.
"But people can't budget for the length of time that we were cut off for this year.
Residents and businesses in flood affected areas have been able to claim disaster payments and loans through the state and federal governments jointly funded Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) after floodwaters swept through parts of the gulf from December 2022 through to March of this year.
However, Cr Bawden said the payments don't cover residents and businesses in places like Karumba which weren't directly affected by flooding.
"No one in Karumba qualified for them because we weren't inundated," he said.
"There was no house damage or anything like that.
"But the fact is their bank accounts suffer big time.
"Our tourist operators don't make a song and dance about it, they just wear it."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
