Karumba suffering tourism shortfall as impact of floods continues to emerge

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 7:00am
Tourist operators in the gulf community of Karumba have reportedly endured a slow start in 2023. File picture.
Tourism operators in parts of the gulf are struggling with reduced visitor numbers following record breaking flooding in early 2023, the Carpentaria Shire Mayor has said.

