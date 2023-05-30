A mob of piglets in sequined jackets, running around an obstacle course might seem like an odd sight to some, but if you've ever been to a rural show, school fete or pub charity event, chances are it's not outside the realm of possibility.
Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs is the pride and joy of Warwick's Sandy Creek Pub, the brainchild of owner and publican Kev Kylie, who originally farmed goats and pigs.
The idea to raise money through the event began when the community banded together for a local family who were struck by tragedy when their loved ones were killed in an accident.
Now in it's 23rd year, the team have raised well over $2million for various charities, including $45,000 for the Cancer Council at this year's Pig Day Out, an annual event held at the pub, in March each year.
Duo Rob McGowan and Jeff Bakon said they have travelled all over the country with their team of porkers, even taking the pigs on the barge across Bass Strait to do a handful of shows in Tasmania.
"We've been from Cairns to Hobart, and inland to Bedourie, but we will travel anywhere," Mr McGowan said.
"We go to shows, pubs, schools, footy clubs, and we've raised money for foundations like the SES, fireys, CareFllight and LifeFllight.
"They pay to get us there, and then all of the money goes back to the charity. It's a great system really because whatever you make goes back to the people who need it."
The pair said they had seen some crazy money punted on their pigs over the years, with the record bet for one pig standing at $6100, which Mr McGowan had sold to one very keen punter at the Nindigully pub a few years back.
"We auction the pigs off and did pig races, and have people and businesses just throwing around money left right and centre," Mr Bakon said.
"It's nothing for people to pay $1000 for a pig for one race. People know the money is going to a charity so they're willing to throw a bit in, and they have fun with it."
Now an obstacle course resembling a pigs equivalent to ninja warrior, Mr McGowan said the show had come a long way from the original head-to-head "pig drag race."
As well as his coincidental yet fitting surname, Mr Bakon also brings a bit of extra entertainment to the outfit, serenading both the crowd and the pigs with his guitar in between the races.
"I can still apply my trade and see something good come of it, which is what I love," he said.
