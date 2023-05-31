Several youths have been charged with a range of property offences after two businesses in Mount Isa were allegedly broken in to.
Police claim four youths allegedly smashed a window to gain entry to a business in Pioneer at about 8pm on May 21.
The group allegedly caused damaged to five vehicles which were secured at the business before allegedly breaking in to a second business later in the evening, this time in Mount Isa CBD.
Police alleged the youths gained entry by cutting a hole through a wire fence and then forcefully made their way through an exterior door.
According to police, once inside the building, the youths allegedly searched the business before leaving without taking any known property.
Two Pioneer boys, aged 12 and 13, are set to be dealt with by police under the Youth Justice Act, while two other boys, aged 12 and 13, were charged with several offences, including one count each of entering a premises with the intent of committing an indictable offence, and entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.
The 13-year-old boy was also charged with one count of breaching bail, while the 12-year-old was charged with three counts of breaching bail.
