The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Youths charged with a range of offences after two alleged break-ins in Mount Isa

June 1 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have charged several youths with a range of property offences after two Mount Isa businesses were allegedly broken in to in May. File picture.
Police have charged several youths with a range of property offences after two Mount Isa businesses were allegedly broken in to in May. File picture.

Several youths have been charged with a range of property offences after two businesses in Mount Isa were allegedly broken in to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.