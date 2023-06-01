The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Less than 10 per cent of Queensland in drought for first time in a decade

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sunrise over paddocks at Boulia this week. Picture: Rick Britton
Sunrise over paddocks at Boulia this week. Picture: Rick Britton

For the first time in a decade, drought has officially ended for all of Queensland except two shires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.