For the first time in a decade, drought has officially ended for all of Queensland except two shires.
Agriculture Minister Mark Furner announced on Thursday afternoon that less than 10 per cent of the state is drought-declared, for the first time since 2013.
Queensland's drought-declared area is now 9.7pc, down from 27.8pc announced in February 2023.
The shires of Diamantina and Bulloo are the only two shires that remain drought declared in the state.
The shires whose drought status has been revoked are Barcaldine, Boulia, Longreach, McKinlay, Richmond, Isaac, Livingstone, Whitsunday and the Winton Shire Council.
The announcement followed the recommendations of Local Drought Committees in each of those shires to Ag Minister Mark Furner.
Boulia Shire mayor Rick Britton wondered why it had taken so long for his shire's drought committee to recommendation the revocation of drought status.
"We've had a pretty good run since the first lot of rain on Anzac Day last year," he said. "I don't think the news will come as a shock to anyone in the Boulia shire."
Drought declarations and individual droughted property declarations are official recognition that an area or property is impacted by drought but since 2021, Queensland's primary producers no longer need to be drought-declared to access drought assistance.
Cr Britton said that apart from making use of a freight subsidy around 2007, his grazing business hadn't accessed any drought assistance measures over the many years of drought the shire experienced.
"We said then we need to be more aware and do things like sell early and look for agistment before we were forced to," he said. "We've seen a lot of people do the same thing."
By the same token, some producers that have had their stock away on agistment for a long time haven't yet returned them, in order to give their country time to recover.
He complimented the government strategy of assisting producers to bolster their drought resilience now, including drought preparedness grants of up to $50,000, available as a co-contribution.
Mr Furner said the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme was being phased out as areas come out of drought but producers in recently drought-revoked areas could access freight subsidies for restocking and returning from agistment under the DRAS for up to two years.
"Some of our primary producers have done it tough during a long drought, so the widespread improvement in seasonal conditions has been a welcome relief," he said.
"Drought assistance in Queensland has been broadened and is for the first time open to eligible primary producers across all agricultural sectors with a focus on resilience and preparedness for the next drought.
"More than 270 primary producers have already applied for drought preparedness assistance under the new programs, and I hope many more producers join them."
A Farm Business Resilience Program provides free information and training sessions to improve drought preparedness, including help with a farm business plan.
"We offer Farm Management Grants providing a rebate of up to 50 per cent to a maximum of $2500 to primary producers for the cost of professional assistance to develop a plan," Mr Furner said.
They're jointly funded by the federal government's Future Drought Fund and the state government's Drought and Climate Adaptation Program.
The state government also has Drought Ready and Recovery concessional loans up to $250,000 that are available in any year, regardless of drought status.
"If a producer in these newly revoked council areas believes they are still experiencing difficult conditions, they could immediately apply for an Individually Droughted Property declaration," Mr Furner said. "If approved, an IDP will continue to give them the same access to DRAS as the recent area declaration."
Cr Britton said his shire and many others had had a pretty rough run for the past decade.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
