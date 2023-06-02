The North West Star
New Environment Minister Linard opens Lake Eyre Basin consultation

By Sally Gall
Updated June 2 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Channel Country floodplain. Picture: Sally Gall
Environment Minister Leanne Linard has announced that community feedback on options to protect the Queensland section of the Lake Eyre Basin is opening, for a 12-week period.

