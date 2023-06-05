The Carpentaria Shire Council will receive a major funding boost to repair a vital river crossing which has remained closed for almost six months.
The state government announced $22 million would be awarded to rebuild the Mitchell River Crossing along Dunbar Koolatah Road after the council confirmed it had been successful in securing the funding at a council meeting in May.
The Dunbar Koolatah Road has been closed since December 2022 causing disruptions to freight and livestock transportation throughout the region by adding more than three hours on to travel routes.
The rebuilt crossing will reopen the transport link between rural properties in the Cape York Peninsula to business centres such as Normanton and Mareeba.
Carpentaria Shire Mayor Jack Bawden said the funding was game-changing and construction of a new crossing will allow road movements to continue much earlier than in previous years.
"This funding is a game-changer for road users within this part of the council area, and our rural landowners in the Mitchell River area will be very pleased with this funding announcement also," he said.
Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the state government will continue to support projects like this to "ensure the safety and welfare of our most isolated Queenslanders".
"Flood damage continues to be assessed across the Gulf of Carpentaria and Cape York Peninsula regions, following severe thunderstorms and intense rainfall which began in late December last year," the Deputy Premier said.
"Many remote and regional communities across Queensland are still feeling the impact of these floods, compounded by last year's heavy monsoon season."
The project will be jointly funded by the state and federal government through the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) under the 2021-22 Betterment Fund.
Federal Emergency Management Minister Murray Watt said the funding assists local governments with disaster recovery efforts to help minimise future damage to essential infrastructure.
"The closure of Dunbar Koolatah Road is proving especially challenging right now for livestock transport providers, adding three hours to their travel time as they use an alternate route," he said.
"Repairing this crossing to a more resilient standard will be a huge boost for the region, especially local cattle properties and FNQ communities like Kowanyama, Pormpuraaw, Aurukun and Weipa."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
