Qld government announces $4,000 boost for geographically isolated students

By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 6 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:00pm
Delegates at the 2023 Isolated Children's Parents' Association Queensland conference in Julia Creek rose to applaud changes to the state's Remote Area Tuition Allowance program. Picture Sally Gall.
Families with students from some of Queensland's most remote communities will be able to claim an extra $4,000 a year to help offset the cost of education in isolated regions of the state.

