Families with students from some of Queensland's most remote communities will be able to claim an extra $4,000 a year to help offset the cost of education in isolated regions of the state.
Eligible rural and remote families whose children need to live away from home to attend school due to geographical isolation can claim the assistance from 2024 as part of the Remote Area Tuition Allowance (RATuA), a component of the Living Away From Home Allowances Scheme (LAFHAS).
Department of Education Director-General Micheal De'Ath made the announcement at the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA) Queensland State Conference in Julia Creek on June 6, saying the change will be followed by "an ongoing yearly increase in line with the consumer price index".
The announcement was made in response to cost of living pressures faced by geographically isolated families throughout Queensland and was met with a standing ovation from delegates at the annual conference.
Education Minister Grace Grace, who wasn't present at the ICPA conference due to illness, said the changes responded to cost-of-living pressures faced by families of remote students, which were raised by the ICPA in March 2023.
"We recognise the incredibly important role people living in rural and remote Queensland play in the life of our state, and the challenges of raising and educating children in these areas," Ms Grace said in a statement.
"That's why we've listened, and we've acted."
According to the state government, the RATuA program helps approximately 1,400 students access financial support each year.
Under the changes to the program, families with students in primary school will be able to claim an additional allowance component of up to $8,360 compared to current total of $4,360.
For families with secondary school students, the program's additional allowance component will rise from $6,276 to a maximum of $10,276.
ICPA President Louise Martin labelled the increase a "game changer".
"ICPA Queensland thank the Minister for Education and the Queensland Government for hearing the united voices of rural and remote families and recognising their needs and acting upon our request," Ms Martin said.
"This is a game changer for rural and remote families and this $4000 increase to the LAFHAS gives rural families genuine choices."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
