The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Sean Birgan appointed chief executive of North West Hospital and Health Service

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 8 2023 - 12:05pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Birgan will take over as chief executive of the North West HHS, after serving seven months in an interim role. Picture file/Samantha Campbell.
Sean Birgan will take over as chief executive of the North West HHS, after serving seven months in an interim role. Picture file/Samantha Campbell.

North west Queensland's health board has announced the permanent appointment of its new chief executive, six months after the position was officially vacated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.