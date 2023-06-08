North west Queensland's health board has announced the permanent appointment of its new chief executive, six months after the position was officially vacated.
In a statement to media, the North West Hospital and Health Service (HHS) announced Sean Birgan would take over as chief executive after Craig Carey formally departed the role in January 2023.
Mr Birgan was appointed as acting chief operating officer by the HHS Board in July 2022 and since November, has served as interim chief executive.
North West HHS Board Chair Cheryl Vardon was pleased to officially welcome Mr Birgan to the role, saying he had done an "exceptional job leading the health service" over the past seven months in his interim position.
"I look forward to continuing to work with Sean to lead the delivery of safe, high-quality services for the people of the North West," Ms Vardon said.
"Mr Birgan has achieved many positive outcomes for the health service, including establishing a surgical service consultant surgeon rotation with Metro South HHS based in Mount Isa, implementing the Health Equity Strategy, securing funds for the implementation of the patient flow manager system, approving plans for the building of new replacement health facilities at various locations within the North West, and the implementation of the nurse/paramedic workforce trial in Camooweal."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.