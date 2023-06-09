The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Burketown's post-flood wish list; skilled tradies, funding and tourists

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated June 9 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sixty per cent of Burketown residents were evacuated from the town when the flood hit in March. Photo: QPS
Sixty per cent of Burketown residents were evacuated from the town when the flood hit in March. Photo: QPS

Burketown faces a shortage of skilled trades people and recovery funding as the shire continues to rebuild from a record flood event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.