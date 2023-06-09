Burketown faces a shortage of skilled trades people and recovery funding as the shire continues to rebuild from a record flood event.
Burke Shire Council in the Gulf of Carpentaria was majorly hit by unprecedented flooding in March, which saw 60 per cent of Burketown's residents and surrounding cattle stations evacuated.
Burke Shire Council mayor Ernie Camp said the estimated damage cost was still being determined but the cost was "very significant."
"Burketown suffered significant damage to a number of homes. Burketown airport was also damaged. A number of rural properties around the shire were significantly damaged in relation to buildings, fences, plant and equipment and cattle losses and face a repair bill in excess of $2 million," Cr Camp said.
"A number of businesses were also severely impacted directly and indirectly through an inability to trade due to road closures for over three months. There was major damage to road networks around the shire also with assessments so far for Council controlled in excess of $40 million. Transport and Main Roads controlled roads have also been severely impacted with a repair bill expected to be high.
"The closure of Boodjamulla National Park, a major draw card attracting over 50,000 visitors annually, due to catastrophic damage is also impacting tourism businesses in the Shire and the wider region.
"In the face of adversity, our resilient community has come together, demonstrating remarkable strength and determination to restore what was lost and rebuild a brighter future for our Shire."
Many location in the Burke Shire recorded over 1.7 metres of rain since Christmas with Century Mine recording 500mm in less than 48 hours and nearby stations recording over 700mm in the same time period.
During the height of the flood cattle losses were estimated to have been 80,000- 100,000, however were now predicted to be between 50,000-80,000 head.
Cr Camp said cattle stations in the region had all been impacted negatively to some extent.
"From an inability to trade or have goods and services including mail delivered due to extended road closures, through to significant damage to station complex and property infrastructure as well as many items simply being carried away by floodwaters and livestock losses, it has been a difficult time.
"Our rural businesses need support through rent and rate relief as well as relief for other statutory charges. Rate relief cannot realistically be given by our remote Shire as we have such a small existing rates base our capacity to offer this and absorb the shortfall is not possible so therefore this would need to come from another level of government."
Burke Shire was isolated for three months and Doomadgee almost six months due to the water and extensive damage. Cr Camp said the rebuild was taking longer than expected.
"Recovery is progressing albeit slow in parts given challenges sourcing skilled trades people or contractors and materials needed as well as accessibility challenges with the Leichhardt River crossing at Floraville only opening up this past week," he said.
"Infrastructure services such as water and sewerage are all restored. The airport, Schools and health clinic are all operating. Roads network repair will be ongoing. Generally roads across the region are opened but some still with caution and restrictions. Leichhardt Causeway on the Savannah Way has only been opened for the last week .
"Council is still chasing significant funding including roads reliance funds to significantly decrease the periods Burke and Doomadgee residents are cut-off and isolated. Burke Shire Council and Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council jointly ask for $75 million for roads resilience. Some cattle farms and businesses severely damaged are also chasing further funding to support their recovery .
Council's main focus right now is community recovery and roads infrastructure repairs. Council is also chasing funding to make the roads network more resilient.
"Mental Health support is much needed in our shire. We also need more funding to enable a number of primary producers and other businesses to get on their feet sooner, with some projecting a timeline of ten years to restore their lives and businesses," Cr Camp said.
"Resilience funding is also required for a number of road crossings to decrease the significant period Burke Shire and Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council residents are isolated. The Savannah Way, National Highway One, a vital transport, tourism, economic, Biosecurity, defence and communal connectivity piece of infrastructure requires significant investment to not only increase regional resiliency but to also realise the Developing Northern Australia aims which, to date, have sorely lacked commitment and tangible assets.
"It deserves investment of the level given to the Brisbane Olympic Games, which sits north of seven billion dollars. Though this event will bring benefits to Queensland, the Savannah Way will bring benefits to all of Australia and for a lot longer. We need a serious investment from both levels of government to support equity and accessibility and give the youth of the Southern Gulf a bright and successful future."
With the tourist season having commenced, Council is encouraging travellers to head north and support affected communities.
"Please come and visit the Burke Shire region. The region is looking very green post flood event. The wild life is abundant and the fishing is great," Cr Camps said.
"We would also ask that travellers do their research regarding road conditions and what services and accommodation options are available to ensure your trip is as safe and enjoyable as possible.
"Please don't rely on Google maps but rather I'd encourage you to use local and regional Visitor Information Centres for guidance and advice."
Cr Camp said the Burke Shire area saw a record breaking flooding with major flooding in the Albert, Gregory, Nicholson and Leichhardt rivers.
"Damage and losses were greater in our region in this flood compared to the 2019 flood event which impacted the Eastern portion of the Shire along the Leichhardt catchment," he said.
"The 2010 event which severely impacted the Nicholson and the lower Gregory and Albert Rivers also brought water into town but not to this extent. This event was unique in the fact that it included all major rivers in the Burke Shire region - the Leichhardt, Gregory and Nicholson catchments peaking in numerous areas at the same time.
"The District Disaster Management Group, Queensland Police, Carpentaria Land Council Aboriginal Corporation rangers and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services personnel greatly helped out during the flood and evacuation of Burketown.
"Post event various State and Federal recovery agencies assisted residences. Disaster Relief Australia had about 15 staff members assisting with post recovery clean ups and the Carpentaria Land Council Aboriginal Corporation rangers were significantly involved with post flood clean-ups.
"The Burke Shire Council received many donations of clothing, bedding, white goods, farming items and hay. This occurred through various sources including GIVIT, QCWA and Cattle King Agricultural Services. Council, our communities and residents are all sincerely grateful and appreciative of the support, kindness and compassion that has been, and continues to be, shown to us."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.