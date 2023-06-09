The North West Star
Man charged over alleged assault in Mount Isa pub

Updated June 9 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:05pm
A 29-year-old Sunset man will face court over an alleged assault at a Mount Isa pub in late-May. File picture.
A 29-year-old Sunset man will face court over an alleged assault at a pub in Mount Isa in late-May.

