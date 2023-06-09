Man charged over alleged assault in Mount Isa pub

A 29-year-old Sunset man will face court over an alleged assault at a pub in Mount Isa in late-May.
Police alleged the 29-year-old man started a verbal argument with another patron over the use of a poker machine late in the night of May 31.
The man then allegedly punched the patron in the face multiple times, causing swelling and lacerations.
The pair were unknown to each other.
The 29-year-old man was subsequently charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.
He is set to appear before the Mount Magistrates Court on June 26.
