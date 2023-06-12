The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Mount Isa Country University Centre incorporated and plans underway

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated June 12 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa could have a Regional University Centre built like the Maranoa Country University Centre in Roma. Photo supplied.
Mount Isa could have a Regional University Centre built like the Maranoa Country University Centre in Roma. Photo supplied.

The planning of a Country University Centre in Mount Isa is well-underway following the incorporation of the centre this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.