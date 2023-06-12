6 ways not getting enough sleep can affect your health

There's no doubting that getting sufficient sleep is absolutely essential to our well-being. Picture Shutterstock

It's easy to neglect our biological responsibility to get enough sleep-at least for a while. Compared to work, family, running errands, maintaining a social life, designating time for hobbies, and tending to physical fitness, sleep tends to take a back seat. Indeed, I've heard people describe sleep as a waste of time.

And yet there's no doubting that getting sufficient sleep is absolutely essential to our well-being. Everybody is different, of course, but it is generally accepted that adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep each night. Consistently getting less than that is bad news. Over time, sleep deprivation can take a serious toll on your health, both physical and mental.

This article lists six ways not getting enough sleep can negatively affect your health. Some of them you may find surprising.

Memory problems

Sleep deficiency disrupts your brain's ability to form and consolidate memories. According to the US National Institutes of Health, your memories are strengthened at night while you sleep. It's during this time that your mind selects which recent memories to retain and which ones to forget. If you don't get enough sleep, your overall memory can suffer.

In fact, John's Hopkins Medicine reports that sleep deprivation can increase a person's risk of developing dementia by as much as 33%.

To keep your mind sharp, get at least seven hours of sleep per night.

Mental health disorders

Sleep is closely tied to your mood and psychological health. People with sleep disorders are far more likely to suffer from mental health issues than people without sleep disorders. Per Harvard Medical School, between 50 per cent and 80 per cent of people receiving psychiatric treatment have chronic sleep issues. Patients with the following conditions are especially likely to suffer from poor sleep:

depression

anxiety

attention deficit disorder

bipolar disorder

Of course, you're also far more likely to feel moody and irritable when you don't get enough sleep, which can have a negative impact on everything from your work performance to your personal relationships.

If you have one or more of the above disorders, focus on improving your sleep hygiene before turning to pharmaceuticals.

Weight gain

There exists a logical connection between lack of sleep and weight issues. Think about it. When you're sleep deprived, you feel sluggish, drowsy, and low on energy. To compensate, many people rely on sugary foods and drinks to boost their energy levels. Of course, this is only a temporary solution, and a decidedly unhealthy one. Diets high in refined sugar are linked to obesity which is a major risk factor for heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Here's a further thought. When you're fatigued as a result of sleep deprivation, you probably don't feel like exercising. Now, in addition to eating too much junk food, you're neglecting your body's need for physical activity. You're taking in more calories and burning less. This can only lead to one thing: more weight gain.

Solution: get more sleep, consume less sugar.

Bad skin

We've all seen first-hand the effects of poor sleep on our skin. The most obvious symptom is dark circles under the eyes. But studies investigating the correlation between sleep deficiency and bad skin have found that dark under-eye circles are just the beginning. Other visible signs of poor sleep include:

drooping eyelids

swollen cheeks

red eyes

pale complexion

wrinkles and fine lines

a general look of sadness

Reduced sex drive

As with physical exercise, we're less likely to be in the mood for sex when we're tired due to lack of sleep. This can cause relationship problems. Beyond that, researchers have found a connection between sleep deprivation and erectile dysfunction. Poor sleep may also be related to male infertility and low testosterone levels.

Suppressed immune system

Your body repairs itself while you sleep. It also generates antibodies and cytokines which are critical to a healthy, robust immune system in that they work to fight off viruses and bacteria.

