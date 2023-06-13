The North West Star
Mount Isa's Jake Curr helps Qld to fourth PBR State of Origin series win

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:00pm
Team Queensland captain Aaron Keier was carried out by his teammates for the trophy presentation after his 90.5 ride secured victory. Picture supplied.
Jake Curr's Team Queensland continued their bull riding State of Origin dominance by completing a fourth series win on home soil on Saturday night.

