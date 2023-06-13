Jake Curr's Team Queensland continued their bull riding State of Origin dominance by completing a fourth series win on home soil on Saturday night.
Team Queensland claimed their second victory of the three-round Professional Bull Riders (PBR) 2023 Origin series against New South Wales in Brisbane on June 10, after having already secured a round one win in Newcastle in April.
The win took Queensland to its fourth Origin championship in five years, as they continued to stamp their authority on the series which begun in 2019.
Mount Isa bull rider Jake Curr was overjoyed with the win, saying the round two showdown was a highly competitive night of impressive bull riding.
"It was a very good night," Curr said.
"Both teams ended up riding nine bulls and it came down to Aaron Kleier with a very clutch performance to win."
Curr scored 81 points in his first ride, before his night came to an end after failing to stay on the bull for his second ride.
"I wasn't too disappointed, but I wasn't overly thrilled with it either," he said.
"To get one score for the team made a big difference."
Team Queensland Captain Aaron Kleier took out the event win, finishing with a 90.5 point ride on Roid Rage from Dittmann Bucking Bulls; the highest score of the night.
"When us boys put on the Queensland jersey, we know what it's about. It's just so good to be able to ride together as a team," Kleier said.
Curr said there was a "pretty good feeling in the air" in the locker room afterwards.
"Everyone just relaxed a bit and let out a bit of a sigh of relief," he said.
"Everyone was just very excited ... that we'd won the series."
Team New South Wales Captain Cody Heffernan said they were determined to end the series with a win when they travel to Cairns for the final round on July 22.
"We didn't get it in the end, but everyone put in a big effort," Heffernan said.
"We'll be back for Cairns, and we'll be better," he said.
PBR Australia General Manager Glen Young said it was a spectacular event that had everyone watching on their edge of their seats.
"What a battle," said Mr Young.
"Since we are normally an individual sport, it's great to see the team aspect come into play during the Origin series, and see these guys work together."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
