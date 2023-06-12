North west Queensland is home to the state's "Top Tiny Tourism Town" for the second year running.
The small outback town of Winton claimed the honour at the 2023 Queensland Top Tourism Town Awards ceremony in Brisbane on Friday, beating nearby towns Julia Creek, Richmond and Hughenden.
To be eligible for the 'Top Tiny Tourism Town' category, towns must have a population under 1,500 with other nominees including Quilpie, Linville, Rubyvale and Toogoolawah.
It marks the second year in a row that Winton has won the award, which was presented by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council (QTIC) after a public vote and a judging process led by industry experts.
The annual awards recognise outstanding regional destinations which demonstrate a commitment to visitor excellence.
Winners from the Top Tourism Town Awards will go on to represent Queensland at the national awards held later in the year.
QTIC chief executive Brett Fraser congratulated Winton and all award finalists for "delivering memorable holiday experiences".
"While attractions may drive guests to a destination, it is the warm welcome and meaningful customer service that has visitors leaving with a sense of wonderment," Mr Fraser said.
"Congratulations to the winning communities for their remarkable efforts."
Tourism Minister Stirling Hinchliffe paid tribute to the commitment and work of all communities who consistently deliver excellent visitor experiences.
"Travelling the State as Tourism Minister, I've seen many destinations - big and small - delivering immersive Queensland tourism experiences that are absolutely world-class," he said.
"Queensland has an awe-inspiring diversity of quality destinations, each vital to the industry led Towards Tourism 2032 roadmap for growing the State's visitor economy.
"Congratulations to the winning communities and nominees for this year's coveted Awards who've worked together to make Queensland the nation's favourite holiday destination."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.