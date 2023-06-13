Richmond kicked off its social season in fine style last week when around 1000 people each day went through the gates for the Richmond Field Days and Races.
In contrast to last year's freezing conditions, patrons took advantage of the warm days, especially on the racing afternoon, to explore the many exhibits on display for the property and around the home. Some 230 tickets were sold to the Stockplace cocktail party on Friday night.
Secretary Sally Ley said the bullock wagon serving tap beer for Friday's bull sale and then at the races, was a great innovation that helped stopped congestion.
Some 230 tickets were sold to the Stockplace cocktail party on Friday night while field day patrons were entertained by the Branches dance group and Max's boxing gym.
Sally said they'd been able to book a few more exhibitors into the site, with not as much equipment on site as past years, meaning there were 100 stalls compared to 85 last year, although exhibitors reported a quieter year financially in general.
Working with coordinator Libby Chylewski and Jess Palmer, Sally's aim was to focus on local.
"We had 25 at Tuesday's working bee - everyone lent a hand to make it happen," she said
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
