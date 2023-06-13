Slow start to North Queensland's tourist season

Tourists have delayed travel to North Queensland this year, according to statistics from three northern operators.
Charters Towers, the Tablelands and Mount Isa have all seen a slow burn to this year's tourist season across April and May, with operators putting it down to cost of living pressures, overseas travel and route uncertainty.
Mount Isa's Sunset Tourist Park has seen a 40 per cent drop on last year's figures for April and May.
"Possibly that is because last year was extraordinary and unusual in every sense of the word and getting a false sense of security coming out of COVID," manager Kylie Rixon said.
"Also with flooding along the Georgina River earlier this year and the bridge collapsed at the Fitzroy Crossing in Western Australia, tourist may have been hesitant to commence travel and head north."
Since the start of June, Ms Rixon said her park had reached 90 per cent capacity.
"While it was off to a slow start, it is certainly starting to pick up and I expect that to continue. We have also booked out for this year's Isa Rodeo and have taken bookings for next year's rodeo.
"I am not sure we have found our new normal yet, perhaps we might see another increase next year."
To the east, Charters Towers Regional Council councillor for Tourism, Town Planning, Communities (Pentland) and Chamber of Commerce Julie Matthews said there was a reduction in visitor numbers according to the Visitor Information Centre in comparison to previous years.
"This has prompted us to seek feedback from our local tourism and accommodation operators who agree that visitor numbers are steadily increasing now, but it was a really slow start and a much slower start than what has become the norm post-COVID," Cr Matthews said.
"I've got a small business in town and I've only noticed the caravans starting to roll into town now. COVID taught us to explore our backyard but I think this year's season has definitely been delayed.
"I think rising cost of living and fuel prices are behind the slow start, combined with interest rates, it kind of alters people's priorities. And of course international travel is now back on the agenda."
Further North, Tablelands Regional Council General Manager of Community and Corporate Services Hilary Jackson said anecdotally the roads seemed quieter than the last few years.
"Our information centres saw the same number of visitors in March and April as (it did) in 2022, but the numbers for May are significantly lower," Ms Jackson said.
"Fewer visitors this month may be due to cost-of-living pressures, or the market resettling after the busy COVID years.
"We have an extremely low rental rate in our region, which has put pressure on our accommodation providers.
"Many of our short stay accommodations are being filled by renters or agricultural workers rather than holiday travellers, so it is hard to understand the impact on our tourism industry."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
