A cattle trucker, the chair of the north west health board and two former Mount Isa and Cloncurry police officers were among those from the region celebrated in the 2023 King's Birthday Honours list.
Richmond-based Shell Rimula Wall of Fame inductee Kevin (Mick) Pattel was awarded an OAM for services to the road transport industry, and the community of Richmond.
As well as coordinating the Convoy of No Confidence in 2011, Mr Pattel was the foundation president of the National Road Freighters Association in 2008, and is a former president of the Apex Club of Richmond and a former Richmond Shire councillor.
North West Hospital and Health Service Chair Cheryl Vardon was made an officer of the Order of Australia (AO) for her services to public administration, particularly education and health, and for the protection of children and young people.
Ms Vardon is the former inaugural Chief Executive and Principal Commissioner of the Queensland Family and Child Commission and helped establish and became the initial chair of Queensland's Child Death Review Board.
She has held board and university council positions and statutory roles on tribunals and commissions, having led a series of reviews for the Queensland government, resulting in safety reforms for vulnerable children.
"I am humbled to receive such an honour and be in the company of inspiring leaders whose achievements have positively impacted the lives of Queenslanders," Ms Vardon said.
Inspector Darren Somerville and Superintendent Anne Vogler were awarded Australian Police Medals (APM) for their distinguished service as members of the Queensland Police Service (QPS).
Inspector Somerville has served as a general duties office and investigator in a number of rural and remote areas, including Cloncurry, Nambour, Redcliffe, Cooktown, Gladstone, Emerald and Rockhampton.
Superintendent Vogler served in front line leadership roles as the Crime and Support Group Inspector for the Mount Isa District and the Bundaberg Patrol Group Inspector from 2017 to 2022. She is currently the District Officer in the Wide Bay Burnett District.
In total, there were 157 Queenslanders honoured in the King's Birthday Honours list.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said they represented some of the best of what the state has to offer across the fields of healthcare, music, science and the public service.
"It is no small feat to be selected for such an esteemed list, so each recipient should be proud of their achievements," she said.
"Our honourees now leave a lasting legacy for the people of Queensland and for generations to come."
