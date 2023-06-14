Police presence in one of north west Queensland's most remote Indigenous communities was ramped up significantly last week.
Mount Isa police district Inspector Erin Shawcross said 27 extra officers were deployed to Doomadgee, located 514 kilometres north of Mount Isa, in response to reports of community "unrest" in early-June.
"The community experienced a small degree of unrest and as a result of that, we deployed some additional staff," Inspector Shawcross said.
In an interview with ABC News, Inspector Shawcross said the extra presence allowed police "to go about and investigate the incidents from the unrest whilst not depleting the Doomadgee crews".
According to a police statement sent to media outlets last week, two youths allegedly threw projectiles at a marked police vehicle which was travelling along Burke Street at about 6.30pm on June 5.
Two Doomadgee boys, aged 15 and 16, were reportedly dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.
Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor Jason Ned has been contacted for comment.
