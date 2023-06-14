The North West Star
Additional police deployed to Doomadgee in response to community 'unrest'

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 14 2023 - 3:01pm
Approximately 27 additional police officers were sent to Doomadgee in early-June in response to reports of community 'unrest'. Picture Doomadgee Aboriginal Shire Council
Police presence in one of north west Queensland's most remote Indigenous communities was ramped up significantly last week.

