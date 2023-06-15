Qld budget: What's in it for the north west?

Treasurer Cameron Dick handed down his fourth budget on Tuesday, detailing Queensland's economic plan for the next 12 months which includes cash splashes across the state, including north west Queensland.
The 2023-24 budget involved investments in several key areas such as health, education, infrastructure and social services for the north west region.
The headlining centrepiece of the state government's budgetary measures, however, was $8.2 billion in concessions funding to ease cost of living pressures.
The government announced $1.48 billion would be committed towards an electricity bill support package for households and small businesses statewide.
As part of the package, all households will receive a $550 cost of living rebate on their electricity bills in 2023-24, while eligible small businesses will collect a rebate of $650.
The Treasurer told state parliament the government's highest priority was to deliver cost-of-living relief to every Queensland household.
"Today, for all those Queenslanders facing cost of living pressures, I have a simple message," Mr Dick said
"Help is on the way.
"This budget delivers the strongest direct cost-of-living support package of any Australian state government."
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the budget built upon record cost of living relief measures introduced in 2022.
"We are delivering substantial support that offsets typical household electricity bill increases in 2023-24, with electricity providers applying the credit automatically, making it easy to apply," she said.
"These rebates are largely due to the fact Queenslanders own a majority stake in their electricity system.
Traeger MP Robbie Katter was cautious with his praise for the state government.
Mr Katter welcomed the electricity rebates and the $594 million in funding allocated towards the north west CopperString project, but ultimately said it was a budget for the south east corner.
"I would argue they're trying to mitigate the cost of living increases they've created so it's a little bit disingenuous to say they are trying to help people out when they created the problem," he said.
"Look no further than power prices - that's one of the biggest costs and one of the highest rises in costs that we've encountered and that's all driven by their (the government's) hysterical charge towards net zero emissions.
"On a local level as the Member for Traeger I will always be grateful for anything I get and there's things that we've been working really hard for over the years.
"It's entirely a south east focused budget that squanders the wealth that is primarily generated within the regional areas."
Visit the Queensland Treasury website for more information on what budget initiatives were allocated to your community.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.