Investigations are underway in to the death of a 43-year-old man who died after crashing his motorbike in Normanton on Tuesday.
According to police, the man was travelling on his bike along a dirt track west of Ellis Street at approximately 6pm on June 13 when it crashed.
The man was transported to hospital in critical condition where he later passed away.
Police have appealed for any witnesses or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam vision to come forward.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
