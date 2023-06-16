Stakeholders involved in a major north west energy project convened in Mount Isa on Thursday to outline ways forward following a $5 billion Queensland government buyout in March.
Proponents of the CopperString 2032 project, formerly known as CopperString 2.0, met with representatives from around the region on June 15 as part of the first Regional Reference Group (RRG) since the state government's takeover three months ago.
Hailed as "one of the largest and most valuable energy infrastructure investments in Australia" by its founder, the CopperString project will build a 1000 kilometre high voltage electricity transmission line from Townsville to Mount Isa, unlocking 6000MW of renewable energy resources and supporting 800 direct jobs over six years during its construction.
It is understood the meeting in Mount Isa outlined a timeline of events for the project's completion following an allocation of almost $600 million in the state budget on Tuesday.
The RRG was established to support engagement with local government, businesses, industry, economic advisors, supply chain representatives and communities along the transmission line corridor.
Chief Executive of Powerlink Paul Simshauser, the state government-owned electricity transmission operator and new owners of CopperString, said the RRG was designed for the benefit of landholders, communities and other stakeholders along the transmission line corridor.
Mr Simshauser said the group would be "pivotal" to the successful delivery of the project.
"Through CopperString 2032, we are providing energy certainty to the region's critical minerals sector and delivering reliable, affordable and renewable power to people, businesses and communities," he said.
"We are dedicated to strengthening our relationship with group members and value the important contribution they make to ensure the broad interests of diverse stakeholders are considered.
"Powerlink also looks forward to working in close partnership with traditional custodians on the delivery of the project and management of its impacts to their country.
"We acknowledge the Birriah, Jangga, Yirendali, Wanamara, Mitakoodi, Kalkadoon and Yulluna people as the traditional and continuing custodians of the lands on which CopperString 2032 will be delivered."
Present at the meeting were the mayors of Mount Isa, Cloncurry, Burdekin and Flinders councils, the CEOs of the Mount Isa to Townsville Economic Development Zone (MITEZ) and Townsville Chamber of Commerce and other community representatives.
Also present was Powerlink's Director of Operations for CopperString, Colin Langton as the RRG Deputy Chair.
RRG Chair Tony McGrady said the group will allow members to represent the views of each community along the transmission corridor.
"The Queensland Government and Powerlink are to be commended for continuing the good work of the Regional Reference Group," Mr McGrady said.
The state government allocated $594 million over the next 12 months in the 2023-24 budget to kickstart CopperString.
Early work on the project is expected to begin in 2023 and construction proper in 2024 with completion expected by 2029.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
