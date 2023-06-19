Australian horse racing's coveted Melbourne Cup trophy has once again booked a trip to the north west.
The Victoria Racing Club launched its annual cup tour in Japan on June 10, as part of a worldwide pilgrimage which will take the $600,000 18-carat-gold trophy to 41 destinations across seven countries in 2023.
The cup will stop twice in Queensland's north west, visiting Mount Isa and Boulia in mid-July before reaching its final destination at Flemington Racecourse for November's Melbourne Cup Day.
The cup has visited the north west on several occasions over the years, the last being in 2021 when it visited Richmond.
It will be the first time the cup has visited Boulia and the first time since 2015 for Mount Isa.
Boulia Shire Council community services manager Julie Woodhouse said it was only fitting that the cup was coming to town with a visit to its camel racing equivalent already pencilled in.
"Boulia is known for our iconic Boulia Camel races, also cheekily known as the 'Melbourne Cup' of camel racing," Ms Woodhouse said.
"So it's only fitting the iconic Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy visits as part of its annual tour," she said.
"We look forward to sharing the cup with the community."
Mount Isa Race Club President Jay Morris said the club was thrilled to play host to the 2023 tour, topping off an important year for the city.
"Mount Isa is very excited to be part of the 2023 Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour," Mr Morris said.
"This year we are able to celebrate our 100 years as a town and are looking forward to coinciding the Cup Tour's visit with our community milestone."
Both north west destinations will automatically go in to the draw alongside the tour's 22 other rural and regional locations to win a $50,000 cash prize to be put towards a nominated charity or local initiative as part of the Melbourne Cup Tour National Sweep.
Victoria Race Club Chairman Neil Wilson said the club received a record number of applications from communities vying to host the cup in 2023.
"The $600,000 18-carat-gold Lexus Melbourne Cup trophy is recognised everywhere as the People's Cup, and we want it to be accessible to everyone and to support charity fund raising activity in each destination the cup visits," Mr Wilson said.
"This year we are very pleased to take the iconic trophy far and wide across Australia and to the most overseas locations of any tour," he said.
"We can't wait for the 21st edition of the Lexus Melbourne Cup Tour to begin."
The Melbourne Cup tour will stop in Boulia on Saturday July 15 where it will attend the Camel Cup, before travelling north to visit Mount Isa for three days from July 16 to 18.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
