The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter had a busy weekend, with two rescue flights in 24 hours.
The two calls were part of a busy weekend in western Queensland.
In Longreach, a male patient in a serious condition was transported to Longreach Hospital with a suspected head injury following a motorcycle crash on Landsborough Highway at 11.43pm on Saturday.
At Birdsville, a female patient in her 40s was transported by RFDS with head and neck injuries to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Birdsville Developmental Road at 6.04pm Saturday.
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted a man to hospital after he was injured while bull riding north east of Barkly.
The rescue chopper was called into action around 6.30pm Saturday (June 17) night.
It's believed the man had been riding the animal when it bucked him off, and then stood on his leg.
Queensland Ambulance Service arrived on scene first and treated the patient for a suspected broken leg.
The flight crew assessed the man and prepared him for flight, before he was airlifted to Mount Isa Hospital for further treatment.
He was flown in a stable condition.
The Mount Isa-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a man to hospital after he was thrown from a horse.
The rescue chopper was called to a private property west of Boulia, over the Northern Territory border, around 4.45pm on Friday (June 16).
Once on scene, the Queensland Ambulance Service flight paramedic worked to treat the man for a suspected pelvis injury.
The patient, aged in his 40s, was then flown to Mount Isa Hospital for further treatment.
