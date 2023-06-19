An exclusive piece of artwork created by a Cloncurry artist has raised over $3000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and captured the hearts of many.
Ruth Chaplain's piece 'Light Our Way' was created to showcase the relationship between the RFDS and its communities and was auctioned at the RFDS Hanger Ball in Mount Isa on June 10.
Light Our Way raised $3200 for the RFDS Queensland Section contributing to the $25,000 raised at the event.
Ms Chaplain is well-known for her vibrant outback flare, creating masterpieces from her home studio at Wynberg Station, 30 kilometres south of Cloncurry.
Ms Chaplain said she felt honoured to create a piece that was close to so many people's hearts.
"The RFDS is important to me. This opportunity stemmed from a previous artwork that I created of the RFDS plane flying off into the sunset," she said.
"They had seen my work.. I had a meeting with the event organiser and they asked that I try not to make it look like any particular landscape so it could be interpreted as any part of Queensland, otherwise I was left to my creative devices."
The theme for this year's event was Light the Lanterns which was largely portrayed in Ms Chaplain's artwork.
"One night I had this idea of Chinese lanterns. They symbolise freedom and relationships and I could still stick to my signature colours and stay true to my style," she said.
"I called my piece 'Light Our Way' and it was about highlighting the two way relationship RFDS has had with its communities, including the diverse people who have been involved over the years."
If having the honour of creating the artwork wasn't enough, the RFDS had the piece animated.
"It was shown on a huge screen at the gala in Brisbane and on a big screen at the ball in Mount Isa. It was animated to look like the lights were coming out of the dark and there was a second one with the lights basically twinkling," Ms Chaplain said.
"I thought it was wonderful, I've never had an artwork animated before. When it came through I almost teared up, as it reflected exactly what I was trying to convey."
Ms Chaplain attended the Mount Isa Hanger Ball with her husband Rob, and said she felt like a celebrity.
"People were coming up to me all night saying how much they loved it. It made some people emotional who had been impacted by the RFDS, also people who have previously used RFDS.
"It was a beautiful way to think about the relationship and impact that RFDS has had. It was an amazing night and I felt like a semi-celebrity.
"It was nice for people to connect with something I have created with my hand and how it can have such a response with people's emotions."
Ms Chaplain has been a professional artist for the past five years and is booked out for commissions until the end of 2024.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
