Cloncurry artist Ruth Chaplain raises over $3000 for RFDS with 'Light Our Way'

By Samantha Campbell
June 19 2023 - 3:00pm
Cloncurry artist Ruth Chaplain has raised over $3000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service with her artwork Light Our Way. Photo by Amy Halcombe.
An exclusive piece of artwork created by a Cloncurry artist has raised over $3000 for the Royal Flying Doctor Service and captured the hearts of many.

