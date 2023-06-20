The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Calls for greater incentives to attract psychologists to outback communities

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 21 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A funding boost to trial a mental health program in outback Qld has been welcomed, but critics say more is needed. File picture
A funding boost to trial a mental health program in outback Qld has been welcomed, but critics say more is needed. File picture

A federal funding boost for mental health services in Outback Queensland has been cautiously welcomed by Australia's peak psychology body who say stronger incentives are needed to grow locally-based regional workforces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.