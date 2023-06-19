The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Wendy Henning takes over as Queensland ICPA president

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 20 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Martin congratulates Wendy Henning on becoming the new Queensland ICPA president. Picture: Melissa Iland
Louise Martin congratulates Wendy Henning on becoming the new Queensland ICPA president. Picture: Melissa Iland

Glenmorgan's Wendy Henning sees consolidating the membership base and reminding them of the importance of their work as one of her first jobs as the incoming president of the Isolated Children's Parents' Association in Queensland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.