Cloncurry and District Show has wrapped up for another year with patrons from across the north west in attendance.
The Cloncurry Showgrounds drew quite the crowd on Friday and Saturday for the annual event.
Each day commenced with action packed itinerary in the arena with showjumping, hacks and horse breaking demonstration by Anthony Jessup. As well as working dog demonstrations, pet parade competition, motorbike stunts and Airleg drilling competition.
Other features on the day included pig races, petting zoo, rock climbing, cattle section including a lead parade, arts and crafts pavilion and plenty of show rides, local market stalls, food and showbags.
However this year there was no poultry pavilion or showgirl competition.
Friday night saw the presentation of the cattle section with a three course dinner and entertainment at the Cloncurry Precinct, where Buckingham Downs took out champion pen of the show.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
