A Mount Isa nurse has been named the Northern Territory's first ever student nurse of the year for her time spent working as an undergrad at Katherine Hospital.
Nicole Baylis, who now works for the north west Hospital and Health Service (HHS) as a registered nurse, was named Registered Undergraduate Student of Nursing/Midwifery (RUSON/M) of the Year at the Northern Territory Nursing and Midwifery Excellence Awards in May.
The award recognises student nurses who show exceptional potential during their time in the role.
It was the first time the award had been offered at the annual awards ceremony.
Ms Baylis was also Katherine Hospital's first ever RUSON, or Assistant in Nursing (AIN) as it is commonly known as, scooping up the award for her high level of aptitude and willingness to learn as an undergraduate.
North West HHS Chief Executive Sean Birgan congratulated the new graduate, saying he was delighted Ms Baylis was now a part of Mount Isa Hospital's nursing workforce.
"Ms. Baylis is a reflection of the high calibre of nursing staff choosing to work in our rural and remote region, progressing their careers while provide high-quality healthcare to our communities," Mr Birgan said.
Having grown up in the Northern Territory, Ms Baylis returned home during the COVID-19 pandemic after studying nursing in New South Wales.
It was in Katherine where she completed her studies while working as an AIN before leaving again to start a new challenge in Mount Isa.
Ms Baylis said despite the challenges with isolation and limited resources, working in remote areas as a nurse was rewarding.
"My favourite part of nursing and particularly with remote area nursing is building rapport with patients," she said.
"I feel it is an extremely important component to increasing health compliance and improving health outcomes.
"Being from a rural background, I love the lifestyle and the community atmosphere here in Mount Isa. While rural nursing has its challenges with limited resources and isolation, the work you do is so rewarding and makes it all worth it."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
