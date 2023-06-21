A man in his 20s is set to face court after he was caught allegedly driving three times over the legal alcohol limit in Mount Isa.
Police said they received reports of a motor vehicle driving dangerously and doing burnouts on Abel Smith Parade on Tuesday evening, June 20.
Police alleged the driver, a 26-year-old Mornington man, returned a breath test reading of 0.165 per cent.
The man was subsequently charged with drink driving as well as a separate charge for the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.
The legal Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit in Queensland is 0.05.
Drivers caught with a BAC reading greater than 0.15 face losing their license for up to six months and a maximum penalty of $4025 and nine months imprisonment.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
