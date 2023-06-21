The North West Star
Man to face court over alleged high range drink driving charges in Mount Isa

By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 21 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 4:00pm
An alleged drink driver was caught driving three times over the legal alcohol limit in Mount Isa. File picture.
A man in his 20s is set to face court after he was caught allegedly driving three times over the legal alcohol limit in Mount Isa.

