Other funding allocations included $3.15 million, again carried over from last year, for the construction of Centennial Place, $3.1 million for energy-efficiency upgrades for council infrastructure, $2.4 million to seal roads in Mount Isa and Camooweal, $1.3 million to install a water-play facility at Splashez Aquatic Centre and $1 million for footpath upgrades among others.