Ratepayers in Mount Isa will pay 3.86 per cent more on their rates across the next 12 months after councillors unanimously agreed to pass a $119 million budget for 2023-24.
Handed down by Mayor Danielle Slade on June 21, Mount Isa City Council's budget featured several multi-million dollar investments with a total of $46 million set aside for capital works spending.
The overall rates increase fared comparatively better than last year's 6 per cent increase and the April 2023 inflation rate of 6.8 per cent which Mayor Slade said reflected council's acknowledgement of ongoing cost of living pressures.
Speaking from council chambers, Cr Slade said this year's budget looks to pave the way for a strong and sustainable future for the city.
"This budget embodies council's vision for progress and the well-being of the community," Cr Slade said.
"It reflects council's strategic priorities of infrastructure development, sustainability, and good governance, and lays the groundwork for a brighter future for Mount Isa residents," she said.
"As we move forward, Council will work tirelessly to implement the initiatives outlined in this Budget and listen to the needs of our community."
Cr Slade announced ratepayers will be hit with a 3.6 per cent increase in water access and consumption charges, a 4.8 per cent increase in sewer charges and a 5 per cent increase in waste charges.
Pension concession rates will also increase by 88 per cent from $85 to $160 per year.
"We are committed to transparent and accountable decision-making processes," Cr Slade said.
"The budget reflects council's commitment to sound financial management, ensuring that ratepayer dollars are utilised efficiently and effectively," she said.
Among the raft of spending initiatives announced across the next financial year were several big funding allocations for infrastructure projects, chief among them being $14 million, carried over from 2022-23, for the construction of a Materials Recovery Facility.
Other funding allocations included $3.15 million, again carried over from last year, for the construction of Centennial Place, $3.1 million for energy-efficiency upgrades for council infrastructure, $2.4 million to seal roads in Mount Isa and Camooweal, $1.3 million to install a water-play facility at Splashez Aquatic Centre and $1 million for footpath upgrades among others.
All up, council's $46 million capital works budget amounted to $10.11 million on road renewals, $7.78 million on water and sewerage, $15.1 million on environmental and regulatory services, $9.58 million on community facilities, $2.5 million on mobile plant replacement, and $950,000 on parks and reserves.
Council is forecast to run with an operating of $71.86 million over the next financial year as well as an operating expenditure of $71.74 million.
Cr Slade said council recognised the importance of good governance and financial responsibility.
"Going forward, Council will continue to prioritise asset management, the improvement of service levels, and maintaining strong levels of cash reserves," she said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
