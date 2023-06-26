More than 79,000 hectares of land in the north west has been returned to its traditional owners as part of a historic agreement between the Queensland government and the Waanyi people.
Waanyi representatives will permanently lease Boodjamulla National Park, located north west of Mount Isa and formerly known as Lawn Hill, back to the state government once title deeds are handed over.
It will mark the first time any such arrangement has been successfully negotiated on national park land in Queensland.
It comes after full ownership of the land was officially transferred back to the Waanyi Native Title Aboriginal Corporation (Waanyi Prescribed Body Corporate or Waanyi PBC) at a ceremony outside parliament house on Friday, June 23.
Areas handed back included the southern section of Boodjamulla (Lawn Hill) National Park, the Lawn Hill Gorge area and the Riversleigh World Heritage site.
The Waanyi people have a strong connection to Boodjamulla, which is known to be the spiritual heart of their land, having occupied the area for 30,000 years, Waanyi man and Chairman of the Waanyi PBC Alec Doomadgee said.
Mr Doomadgee said he was looking forward to a "brighter future".
"My people had occupied Boodjamulla for thousands of years and it is integral to our culture and Country," he said.
"We stand on the shoulders of Great Waanyi Warrior men and women that have gone before us who have led our struggle to take back our Land, Boodjamulla.
"Waanyi People, together, can benefit from our Land in a positive way.
"We are looking forward to a brighter future and creating opportunities for our people our way, working respectfully and cooperatively with the Queensland Government, after Waanyi Peoples unanimous decision to approve these agreements for the hand back of Boodjamulla."
As part of the arrangement, the state government have entered into an Indigenous Land Use Agreement with Waanyi PBC to recognise the native title rights the Waanyi people have over Boodjamulla.
Both parties have also entered into a Cooperative Management Agreement to ensure the national park's continued management by both traditional owners and the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.
"In partnership with QPWS, Waanyi People look forward to building on the awareness of Boodjamulla and enhancing visitor knowledge and experience on Waanyi Country," Mr Doomadgee said.
"The Waanyi Tribe has occupied the Boodjamulla Gorge for 30,000 years ... this has been proven through the science of carbon dating.
"It's only right that we, the Waanyi people, have a voice in how it is run over the next 30,000 years."
Negotiations between Waanyi PBC and the state government for ownership of Boodjamulla have been ongoing since 2020.
"It was a significant moment to see the rightful return of this land to the Waanyi people," Minister for Treaty and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Leanne Enoch said.
"By handing back this land to its rightful owners, we are recognising, celebrating, and respecting the Waanyi people's ancient right to maintain culture, to care for Country and protect cultural heritage," Ms Enoch said.
"As Queensland continues on its Path to Treaty, the lands, place names and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples will form a much greater part of our shared experience."
Environment and Science Minister Leanne Linard said the handover ceremony marked a step towards the government's Path to Treaty.
"Boodjamulla always was and always will be Waanyi land," Ms Linard said.
"This historic land hand back is a testament of the courage, determination and commitment of the Waanyi people who have worked hard to see the rightful return of their Country."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
