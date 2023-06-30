A new five year economic development strategy passed by Mount Isa City Council will help fulfil the city's vision for "prosperity", Mayor Danielle Slade said.
The plan, titled "Mount Isa, Moving Ahead", was agreed to by councillors in June 2023 and contained several initiatives focused on attracting greater levels of investment from industry and other levels of government.
Mayor Danielle Slade said the strategy was focused on addressing the challenges Mount Isa faces in an informed and targeted manner.
"Council is committed to providing the foundations for prosperity by working within its scope as a Local Government authority to strike a balance between lifestyle and economic opportunity for the city's residents," she said.
Initiatives included advocacy for cheaper airfares to Mount Isa, seven-day trading and continued collaboration with government and education stakeholders to promote the city's new Country Universities Centre.
Other initiatives involved plans for a safe city strategy, a youth detention centre close to town, alternative water governance arrangements, a housing development strategy and engagement with retailers on surveillance opportunities to limit vandalism in the CBD.
Deputy Mayor Phil Barwick said the plan also focused on addressing the shortfall in promoting Indigenous tourism.
"We wanted to continue to support Indigenous tourism in the city and to put that more into the spotlight as there's been quite a gap in our tourism in Mount Isa for quite a long time," Cr Barwick said.
"I think there's a large element to that being started already."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
