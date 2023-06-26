North west among the winners at Indigenous mining awards

Several north west Queenslanders have been recognised for their contributions to the state's mining industry at an award ceremony in Brisbane last week.
Four north west mining industry employees were named winners at the 2023 Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Indigenous Awards on June 20.
Kalkadoon man Matthew Body was named joint winner of the Exceptional Indigenous Person in Queensland Resources award for his contributions to Mount Isa Mines' copper smelter operations.
Birri-Gubba and Bwgcolman woman Danielle Kyle was also named winner of the same award in recognition of her continued advocacy for Indigenous involvement within the sector while working at South32's Cannington Mine.
Ms Kyle said she was proud to win the award.
"Being a strong role model to other Indigenous people at Cannington Mine and more broadly in the industry and community is incredibly important to me," she said.
"I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given to grow as a leader, advocate and mentor with South32, and I will work to give these same opportunities to other Indigenous people in our industry."
Brisbane-based Kalkadoon man Alex Dyball, won the Indigenous Rising Star in Queensland Resources award for his work as a young engineer and his advocacy for Indigenous empowerment and representation in STEM fields.
School captain of Good Shepherd Catholic College in Mount Isa Malachi Munns won the Exceptional Indigenous Queensland Minerals and Energy Academy (QMEA) Student award for his high academic results in his pursuit of working as a diesel fitter in the resources industry.
QRC chief executive Ian Macfarlane praised the award winners for their contributions.
"Danielle, Matthew and Chandel are making outstanding contributions to improving employment opportunities for Indigenous people in the resources sector by demonstrating that a diverse workforce is a stronger workforce," Mr Macfarlane said.
"While the resources sector is committed to increasing participation rates even further, I'm very pleased to see the progress being made by QRC member companies to equitably reflect the communities in which we operate."
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
