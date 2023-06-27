The North West Star
Home/Life & Style/Life

Elaine McCormick continued her six decades of services to the north west

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
June 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elaine McCormick has worked as a rural pharmacist for over 65 years, currenlty enjoying locum work at Forrest Beach. Photo supplied.
Elaine McCormick has worked as a rural pharmacist for over 65 years, currenlty enjoying locum work at Forrest Beach. Photo supplied.

Elaine McCormick has worked in some of the most remote parts of North Queensland, accumulating more than 65 years of service in rural pharmacy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Life
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.