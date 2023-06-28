A man in his late-30s was charged with a series of alleged drug offences after a search of a property in Mount Isa found quantities of several drugs.
Police say a search warrant was ordered at an address in Sunset on Thursday morning, June 22 where officers used a sniffer dog to allegedly uncover four different drugs, more than $18,000 in cash, a variety of watches and gel blasters.
Police subsequently charged a 38-year-old man from Sunset with five counts of possessing dangerous drugs, two counts of possessing drug utensils and one count of possessing property suspected of being proceeds of an offence.
The man was refused bail.
A statement from police urged community members to report drug-related crime via crime stoppers.
"It doesn't matter how small or insignificant you believe the information to be, that information may be the piece of the puzzle police need to identify and dismantle drug offending," the statement read.
