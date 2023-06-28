The North West Star
Man charged with alleged drug offences after police sniff out property in Mount Isa

Updated June 28 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:00pm
A man in his late-30s was charged with several alleged drug offences after police searched a property in Mount Isa. Picture QPS.
A man in his late-30s was charged with a series of alleged drug offences after a search of a property in Mount Isa found quantities of several drugs.

