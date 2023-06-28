The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Temperatures hit 34 degrees in Richmond as town sets new June heat record

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated June 28 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richmond, in Queensland's north west, set a new June temperature record. File picture.
Richmond, in Queensland's north west, set a new June temperature record. File picture.

An outback town in Queensland's north west recorded its hottest ever June day on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.