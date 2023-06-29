People caught smuggling fireworks into Queensland can face up to six months imprisonment, police have warned as authorities look to clamp down on illegal explosives entering the state ahead of Territory Day.
Celebrated annually on July 1, Territory Day or "Cracker Night" is the one day of the year where, for five hours, it is legal to blow up fireworks in the Northern Territory.
A border operation jointly conducted by Queensland police and state government officials will be set up the following day to randomly search vehicles coming in to the state for contraband including fireworks.
The use of fireworks in Queensland is reserved only for licensed firework contractors. Unauthorised use has been banned since 1972 and people caught with fireworks risk fines of up to $57,000 or six months' imprisonment.
"The message is clear ... unauthorised use of fireworks is illegal in Queensland, don't risk a fine or worse, and don't bring them in," Resources Minister Scott Stewart said.
Of the approximately 517 kilograms of illegal fireworks seized by Queensland authorities in 2022, more than 80 per cent likely came from the Northern Territory, according to state government figures.
Mr Stewart said many of the fireworks bought legally in the Northern Territory for Territory Day celebrations end up in Queensland.
"Whether they are imported intentionally or not, bringing fireworks into Queensland is illegal," he said.
"Why would you risk it when you can enjoy lots of free, safe and authorised displays of fireworks around the state?"
Explosive inspectors with Queensland's independent health and safety regulator for explosive operations, Resources Safety and Health Queensland (RSHQ), will also be stationed at the border alongside police, helping seize illegal materials.
"Fireworks contain explosive material that can become unstable with age, improper handling and storage - in short, they can be quite dangerous," RSHQ Chief Inspector Snezana Bajic.
"Our inspectors see the tragic aftermath of fireworks misuse firsthand, such as children with third degree burns, horses injured by running terrified into fences, and fire damaged property," Ms Bajic said.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.