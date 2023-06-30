The North West Star
Robbie Katter calls on tourists to 'get up to the Gulf'

July 1 2023 - 7:00am
Katter's Australian Party Leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter encourages travellers to head north. Photo supplied.
North Queensland's tourism season is well underway, but small local businesses are reporting one of the slowest starts in years with visitors merely trickling through the doors.

