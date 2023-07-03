The North West Star
Hughenden opens caravan overflow as tourists pack in 'like sausages on a barbecue'

Samantha Campbell
Samantha Campbell
July 4 2023 - 7:00am
Flinders Shire Council has opened the caravan overflow to the showgrounds after the Hughenden's Allen Terry Caravan Park and Free RV Camp were at capacity. Photos by Flinders Shire Council.
A combination of school holidays and tourist season has maxed out Hughenden's camping facilities, reigniting council's plans to expand.

