Scott McCormack secured a one-point victory in the Ken Daley Memorial Open

Updated July 5 2023 - 2:31pm, first published July 4 2023 - 3:00pm
The run of campdraft events continued in the north last weekend, as the Saxby Round Up committee elected to start on Wednesday afternoon to ensure their program would be completed before the wet weather that had been forecast.

