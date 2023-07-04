Hundreds head to Stamford Races

Hundreds of patrons have flocked to Stamford for its annual bush races.
Located between Hughenden and Winton, the small populated community of Stamford grew from 40 to 450 people on Saturday July 1 for the annual Stamford Races.
After the 2022 races were washed out, the committee was happy to successfully host the event this year.
The day included a five race program, Fashions on the Field, children's footraces, market stalls, Stockman's challenge, Stockman's dash and the infamous western butt wiggle.
"It was great day of racing with Queensland apprentice hoop Isabella Teh winning a phenomenal five from five races," said Stamford Race Club treasurer David Ogg..
"This was closely followed by the hotly contested western wiggle on the dance floor in the evening.
"Thankfully the weather held out for what was a lovely day trackside with family, friends and visitors to Stamford, some even travelling from Tasmania."
The Stamford area has since enjoyed over 50mm of rain, which fell from Sunday night.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
