Opinion: Breaking incarceration cycles for lasting generational change

We work closely with Elders across the State to provide prisoners with opportunities to have a voice and stay connected to their mob. Over the past 12 months significant progress has been made in this area with the number of Cultural Liaison Officers in the agency doubling to more than 60. These officers act as an agent of change throughout the organisation to address cultural issues related to offending behaviour and aid rehabilitation. They are forging a path where we embed culturally responsive systems and services into our policies to achieve better outcomes for First Nations prisoners, and better outcomes for communities.