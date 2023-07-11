Ratepayers in Cloncurry will pay three per cent more on their rates over the next 12 months after councillors locked in a big spending budget which boasted a modest surplus for the 2023/24 financial year.
Cloncurry Shire Mayor Greg Campbell said council hit the three per cent rate rise target in spite of recent increases to land valuations.
"Where valuations form the basis of rates, and where some of these valuations are increasing by margins in the order of 300%, it makes the rating process a tricky one," Cr Campbell said.
The 2023/24 budget, which was passed at the most recent council meeting in July, features a $22.7 million capital works investment with funds allocated towards completing the Perkins St housing sub-division as well as upgrading to Kajabbi Rd, the water treatment plant and the Cloncurry Saleyards.
More than $2.5 million was also set aside to fund the multi-venue Cloncurry grandstand project, upgrades to the Cloncurry Aquatic Facility and the Cloncurry Lawn Cemetery, and completion of stage two of council's CCTV upgrade project.
"As a critical freight and logistics hub ... it is crucial that the Commonwealth, state and local government continues to invest in transport and ancillary infrastructure in Cloncurry, whether it's our roads, our bridges, our airport or our saleyards," Cr Campbell said.
"[This] budget captures a mix of investments in maintenance and renewals, as well as the upgrades required to ensure we keep driving economic growth and productivity in our region, for the state, and for the nation," he said.
As part of its capital works program, council will invest $3.94 million in to community service initiatives such as childcare, urban renewal and aged-care projects, which Cr Campbell said would serve to retain and attract new residents to the shire.
"As a regional local government, we're always trying to solve the population attraction and retention problem," he said.
"With a 3.8 per cent per annum increase in population over the last five years, our investments into health, housing, recreation, cultural activities, and council and community events are bearing fruit."
Council is forecast to achieve a small budget surplus of almost $2 million, raking in more than $41.9 million in operating revenue while spending approximately $40.2 million over the next twelve months.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
