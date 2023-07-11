The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Cloncurry Shire Council hands down budget surplus for 2023/24

JC
By Jeremy Cook
July 11 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cloncurry Shire Council CEO Philip Keirle and Mayor Greg Campbell with the 2023- 24 Budget. Picture supplied.
Cloncurry Shire Council CEO Philip Keirle and Mayor Greg Campbell with the 2023- 24 Budget. Picture supplied.

Ratepayers in Cloncurry will pay three per cent more on their rates over the next 12 months after councillors locked in a big spending budget which boasted a modest surplus for the 2023/24 financial year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.