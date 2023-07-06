HOW regional communities are consulted about renewable energy projects will be the focus of a government review, following the white-hot anger of landholders protesting transmission lines running through their land.
The land use conflict arising from the rapid expansion of renewables, and the power lines needed to connect them to the grid, has become a growing concern in rural areas.
The issue has become particularly heated in Victoria, where farmers are protesting the $3.3-billion VNI West interconnector project. The identification of routes and discussing landholder concerns, the two big objections of Victorian farmers, will be a key focus of the review.
Independent politicians David Pocock and Helen Haines negotiated the review with the Albanese government.
While her constituents largely support the transition to renewable energy, Dr Haines said the impact of large-scale renewable energy projects on regional communities did not receive enough attention, especially as rural communities would also bear the risks.
"Renewables are being developed at a lightning pace right across our content. But we must listen to the communities affected and make sure we get it right," Dr Haines said.
"We can't have big companies roll into town, steamroll the objections of communities, then take all the benefits offshore, leaving locals with nothing."
How the benefits of renewable projects are shared with local communities will be examined by the review, including any financial benefits, local employment opportunities and skills development.
"We need to ask who benefits from renewables infrastructure, and are the host communities being brought along in the process?" Dr Haines said.
"Everyday regional Australians should get a fair share of the benefits of the current boom in renewable energy projects. This means jobs, training, and the opportunity to take up a stake by co-investing in local projects."
Senator Pocock said although necessary, new renewable energy infrastructure such as transmission lines could have significant impacts on landholders.
"It's critical that as this new infrastructure is delivered we are actively consulting with and considering the needs of all impacted stakeholders, including traditional owners and farmers," Senator Pocock said.
Energy and Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen said the nation had to rapidly expand renewables to meet its emission reduction targets, but acknowledged some projects, such as transmission lines, were "in your face" and the government had room to improve how it consulted communities.
"I certainly understand that transmission lines are in your face, if you like," Mr Bowen said.
"They're a big piece of infrastructure in very beautiful parts of Australia, so I certainly understand community concerns."
The review will involve a discussion paper, public submissions and round tables. The final report will be delivered to the Environment Minister by the end of the year, with the report and government response to the recommendations to be made publicly available.
National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au
