A new sculpture has appeared on Cloncurry's rocky landscape, following a partnership with well-known silo artist The Zookeeper.
Joel Fergi, commonly-known as The Zookeeper has made his way back to the north-west to create a metal eagle sculpture overlooking Cloncurry's Chinaman Creek Dam.
The 350 kilogram eagle was designed by The Zookeeper and created by local fabricators Joel and Jack Green.
Cloncurry Shire Council mayor Greg Campbell said from the planning, design and build, it took a few months.
"The project originally started during the plan for the walking track to link the town to the new recreation area at the dam," Cr Campbell said.
"When a funding opportunity from the state government came up, council put in for some money to create an eco-trail along the walking track.
"That included a series of sign boards that tells a story about the industries and environment as people walk along the trail.
"There was an opportunity to engage Joel, to come up with some art along the track and through his work the design for the eagle was born."
While the eagle hasn't been formally unveiled, the response to the sculpture had already been supportive.
"We haven't officially launched it yet. It's only been noticed almost by chance. But the feedback has been amazing," Cr Campbell said.
"I think I've had only one tongue-in-cheek comment about whether it will fall off the rock. But anyone who knows John Green knows it is solid and it could have a tornado go over it and it'll still sit there proudly.
"There is tonnes of material between the rock that it's anchored to and the steel eagle. I can't believe how good it looks."
Cloncurry Shire Council had a prior connection to The ZooKeeper, after he painted a mural on the town's water tank.
"We've had a connection with Joel for quite a number of years now," Cr Campbell said.
"We were looking to do a major art piece at the time and we contacted a few different artists and it was almost by coincidence that Joel was travelling back from WA. So we pulled him up to do the water tank mural.
"We are working on funding with different bodies to be our artist in residence and while we haven't been able to get him to formally live here, the amount of times he has come back and enjoys coming here, he is becoming our informal artist in residence."
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
