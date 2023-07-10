A real estate agent has been charged after allegedly posing as a buyer and defrauding a client into selling their Mount Isa property to them for cheap.
Police claimed the offences took place in February 2022 when a 32-year-old Cloncurry woman, in her role as a real estate agent, allegedly presented her own bid to a selling landowner as the only available offer.
The land sold for approximately $27,500 less than what another buyer offered after the real estate agent allegedly failed to present all available offers to the seller, police said.
A search of a Cloncurry business in August 2022 uncovered a large amount of electronic evidence, police also said.
"Anyone intentionally misleading others in order to benefit financially can face fraud offences and be put before the court," Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Elliot said.
"We ask anyone who is aware of similar incidents, or has information which may assist in investigations of this nature, to contact police."
Police have since charged the 32-year-old woman with one count of fraud. She is expected to appear before Cloncurry Magistrates Court on July 14.
Journalist covering Queensland and Northern Territory community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
