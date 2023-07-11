Mount Isa is on track to beat an unwanted record it set only seven months ago.
In 2022, the outback mining town in north west Queensland recorded its worst ever year for vehicle theft since 2001 when public records began.
Police data for the Mount Isa district shows that record could be beaten in 2023, with 132 unlawful use of motor vehicle offences recorded in the six months before July, compared to 100 offences at the same time in 2022.
It comes as the town grapples with a mid-year spike in vehicle related crime.
Police statistics show 25 unlawful use of motor vehicle offences have been recorded in the Mount Isa district in the past month to July 11.
At the end of June, police charged a group of five youths with a range of offences relating to several alleged car thefts in Mount Isa.
Police claimed the group allegedly gained entry to multiple businesses in the suburb of Ryan on Thursday morning June 29 where they stole several vehicles.
The alleged offenders were located and arrested the following day with all five due to face Mount Isa Children's Court on a range of charges.
The incident prompted a reminder from Mount Isa police to residents and tourists to be wary of their vehicle's security no matter where it is.
"Most car thefts, and theft from cars, are opportunistic in nature however, there are steps you can take to reduce the risk of having your car stolen or broken into," a statement from police said.
A $10 million trial program allowing residents in Mount Isa, Cairns and Townsville the chance to apply for engine immobiliser subsidy vouchers was launched by the Queensland government on July 3 in the hopes of reducing vehicle related theft.
"For most people, their vehicle is a significant financial investment and a necessity for their work and lives," Police Minister Mark Ryan said.
"This trial is a way for people to further protect their vehicles, at a subsidised cost," Mr Ryan said.
Eligible residents will be able to obtain a subsidy voucher from a dedicated online portal from early August 2023 which can then be redeemed only from an approved installer.
QPS Acting Assistant Commissioner Chris Stream expects the trial to deliver enhanced security to residents in crime affected areas.
"We support this new trial and will be actively encouraging community members to take advantage of this crime prevention strategy," Mr Stream said.
"Technology like this can make a real difference to the safety and security of everyone."
