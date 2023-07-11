The North West Star
Home/News/Local News

Curr family host spinal injury fundraiser at the Brisbane Ekka

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
Updated July 11 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus and Shelly Curr from Yelvertoft Station, Mount Isa, are uniting the bush and the city for a fundraiser at the Brisbane Ekka. Photo credit Dimity Cole.
Marcus and Shelly Curr from Yelvertoft Station, Mount Isa, are uniting the bush and the city for a fundraiser at the Brisbane Ekka. Photo credit Dimity Cole.

A beef producing family from north-west Queensland who has experienced the impact of a spinal injury first hand are hosting a unique fundraising event at this year's Ekka.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Mt Isa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.