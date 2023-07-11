Curr family host spinal injury fundraiser at the Brisbane Ekka

A beef producing family from north-west Queensland who has experienced the impact of a spinal injury first hand are hosting a unique fundraising event at this year's Ekka.
Marcus and Shelley Curr from Yelvertoft Station, 110km north-west of Mount Isa, are hosting a luncheon and invitational bull ride called City and Country Raising Buck$ on August 9 at the Royal International Convention Centre, with all proceeds going to Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation.
The Curr family became involved with the Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation two years ago when their daughter Georgia Curr, 21, suffered a spinal cord injury on their remote property.
In 2021, just before her 20th birthday, Georgia was working at home on her family's cattle station near Julia Creek in north-west Queensland when she had a sudden bleed in her spinal cord, resulting in her becoming a T6 paraplegic.
She was diagnosed with a rare condition called Spinal arteriovenous malformation (AVM) which is a tangle of blood vessels that causes the blood flow inside the spinal cord to be altered.
"As someone who lives with a spinal cord injury myself, I know first-hand the impact it has on your life, with the most significant being the loss of independence," Georgia said.
"Initially I spent four months in hospital and following this I had to relocate to be closer to physiotherapy on the Gold Coast.
"Finding a cure for paralysis, for me, would mean being able to go back to my life in the bush and live independently, something that is not currently possible due to the lack of accessibility for disabled people in my hometown of Julia Creek."
Mrs Curr said the idea for this event was for the bush and the city to come together to raise vital funds for the Spinal Injury Project at Griffith University in partnership with the Perry Cross Spinal Research Foundation, who are ready to commence the world-first Cell Transplantation and Rehabilitation Human Clinical Trial.
"The foundation is closer than ever to finding a cure for paralysis, but funding is needed to commence the trial before the end of 2023," she said.
The fundraiser will feature a three-course luncheon, invitational bull ride with Australia's top 15 riders, live auction and a line-up of guest speakers including former Wallabies coach, John Connolly; renowned expert in performance under pressure, Dr Jemma King; Matthew Cardinaels CSM, who served as a commando for 18 years and overcame challenges after being wounded in Afghanistan, and Wayne Bennett, who needs no introduction.
There will also be entertainment performed by award- winning singer James Blundell. Event MC is radio host and NRL commentator Ben Dobbin.
"This is a very personal event for us as a family, and we would love to see as many people there as possible to support this great cause," Mrs Curr said.
The event will be held on 9 August 2023 at the Royal International Convention Centre in Brisbane, commencing at 12:30pm. Tickets will include a three-course meal and beverage package. Cost is $300 per person, or you can purchase a table of 10 for $2800. Dress code is 'Cowboy Cocktail'.
Tickets are available to purchase through Eventbrite.
Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across New South Wales, Queensland and the Northern Territory. She is currently writing for the North Queensland Register based in North West Queensland. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au
